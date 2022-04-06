Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.21.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

