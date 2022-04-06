Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Head to Head Survey

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) and Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and Kuboo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology -0.86% N/A -0.24% Kuboo N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Priority Technology and Kuboo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Priority Technology currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.97%. Given Priority Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Kuboo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Priority Technology and Kuboo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $514.90 million 0.87 $1.39 million ($0.37) -15.59 Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Priority Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Kuboo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 85.4% of Priority Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Kuboo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Priority Technology has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuboo has a beta of -1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Kuboo on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Priority Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The Consumer Payments represents consumer-related services and offerings including merchant acquiring and transaction processing services including the proprietary MX enterprise suite. The Commercial Payments represents services provided to certain enterprise customers, including outsourced sales force to those customers and accounts payable automation services to commercial customers. The Integrated Partners represents payment adjacent services that are provided primarily to the health care and residential real estate industries. The company was founded on April 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Kuboo Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Suggestion Box, Inc. engages in the provision of open and secure family communication. Its products include Kuboo.com, which is a 3D virtual world for kids, MouseMail.com, AnonymouseTips.com, which provides email tips to schools, local police departments and government agencies, and StandAgainstBullying.org. The company was founded by Howard A. Baer on November 22, 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

