Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

LE opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $554.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

