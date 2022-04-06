LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Price Target Cut to €68.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($81.32) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNXSF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($69.23) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($74.73) to €62.00 ($68.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LNXSF traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. 1,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $77.30.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.