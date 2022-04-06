LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($69.23) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($74.73) to €62.00 ($68.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS:LNXSF traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.30.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

