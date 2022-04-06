Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on LVS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,709,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,058,433. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $86,309,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

