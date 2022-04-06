LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.66 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $239,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $177.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.92 and a 200 day moving average of $166.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $180.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.