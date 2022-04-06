LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.66 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $239,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $177.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.92 and a 200 day moving average of $166.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $180.21.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
