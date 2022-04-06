Lendefi (LDFI) Trading 23.8% Lower This Week

Lendefi (LDFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Lendefi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi has a total market cap of $795,484.00 and $4,028.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.95 or 0.07361817 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,822.45 or 0.99782275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00053856 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 9,961,289,600 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,004,833 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

