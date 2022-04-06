Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

