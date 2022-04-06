Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $92,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,746 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,948 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $42,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $133,342,000 after purchasing an additional 869,719 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

