Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $19.41. 5,182,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,565. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.46.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 905.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,638 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

