Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Raised to $52.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LI. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.01.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $27.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

