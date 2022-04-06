LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.86. LianBio shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 19,710 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

Get LianBio alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.44. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LianBio will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.