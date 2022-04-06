LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LianBio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LianBio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LianBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.19.

LianBio stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. LianBio has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $346,931,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $20,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $19,741,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $14,058,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $10,982,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

