Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.88

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 92330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

