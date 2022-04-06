Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Raised to $154.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LSI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

LSI opened at $142.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average of $133.35. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

