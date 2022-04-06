Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Stock Price Up 1%

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02.

Lifestore Financial Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSFG)

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards.

