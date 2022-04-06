Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.80

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $9.09. Lightbridge shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 127,132 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lightbridge to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80.

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lightbridge by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lightbridge by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lightbridge by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lightbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lightbridge by 89.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.