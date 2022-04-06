Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Down to $5.14

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $4.93. Lilium shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 12,208 shares.

Several analysts have commented on LILM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lilium in the third quarter worth $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the third quarter worth $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

