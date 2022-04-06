Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Down to $15.90

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $15.20. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 4,446 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,750 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $50,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,961 shares of company stock worth $1,215,377. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 198.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 57,663 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 825,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 53,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.