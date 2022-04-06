LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of LIQT opened at $2.46 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16.
LiqTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)
