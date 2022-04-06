Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $233.55

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $233.55 and last traded at $234.88, with a volume of 1612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.93.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. FMR LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Littelfuse by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Littelfuse by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,631,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

