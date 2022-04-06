Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) & ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Head to Head Comparison

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Live Current Media has a beta of -1.55, meaning that its share price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Live Current Media and ServiceSource International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A ServiceSource International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and ServiceSource International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -14.45% -13.04% ServiceSource International -7.52% -5.18% -2.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of ServiceSource International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of ServiceSource International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Current Media and ServiceSource International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A ServiceSource International $195.70 million 0.65 -$14.72 million ($0.14) -9.07

Live Current Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ServiceSource International.

Summary

ServiceSource International beats Live Current Media on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Current Media (Get Rating)

Live Current Media, Inc. is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

About ServiceSource International (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A. Smerklo in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

