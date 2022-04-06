Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Livent reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Livent by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,686. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,273.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

