Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $17.32 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 168.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,498 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,321 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $310.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.34. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.