Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

LYG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.25.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.37. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0696 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.