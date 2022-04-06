Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) is one of 937 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Longboard Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longboard Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Longboard Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5986 20463 42877 851 2.55

Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 414.29%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 90.17%. Given Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Longboard Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Longboard Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longboard Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.60% -23.69% Longboard Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,344.30% -115.23% -11.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Longboard Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Longboard Pharmaceuticals N/A -$27.80 million -2.44 Longboard Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.84 billion $239.37 million -1.64

Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Longboard Pharmaceuticals. Longboard Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as Arena Neuroscience, Inc. and changed its name to Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2020. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

