Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.48. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LOOK opened at GBX 91.80 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £359.76 million and a PE ratio of 5.07. Lookers has a twelve month low of GBX 53.59 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 102 ($1.34).
