LSV Asset Management Acquires 40 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $614.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $594.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $250.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $124,934.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,797 shares of company stock worth $18,519,052 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

