LSV Asset Management Buys Shares of 8,000 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after buying an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after buying an additional 803,845 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,349,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after buying an additional 302,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.03. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $89.48.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

