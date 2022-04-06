LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 157,440 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 39,759 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 250,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

HCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NYSE:HCC opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Warrior Met Coal (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.