LSV Asset Management Has $519,000 Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 430,872 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.06% of DHT worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 444,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in DHT by 831.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 750,848 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in DHT by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 107,271 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.39. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. StockNews.com began coverage on DHT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

About DHT (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.