LSV Asset Management Has $828,000 Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.05% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,385,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $8,832,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 227,872 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 297,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 95,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,704,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

SUPN stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

