LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 14.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

