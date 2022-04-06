LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,059 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.10% of Evolution Petroleum worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPM stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $238.52 million, a PE ratio of -64.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -363.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Evolution Petroleum news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $26,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

