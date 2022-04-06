LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 129.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.
Shares of LTC stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $43.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94.
Several research firms have issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in LTC Properties by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in LTC Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 327,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.
LTC Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LTC Properties (LTC)
