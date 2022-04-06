LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 129.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $43.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in LTC Properties by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in LTC Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 327,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

