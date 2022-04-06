Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Luther Burbank by 11.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Luther Burbank by 100.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. Luther Burbank Co. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $675.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

About Luther Burbank (Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.