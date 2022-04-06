LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €780.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($857.14) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €815.00 ($895.60) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($879.12) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €770.00 ($846.15) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €746.00 ($819.78) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($858.24) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €780.82 ($858.04).

Shares of EPA MC opened at €660.90 ($726.26) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €655.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €675.02. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a one year high of €260.55 ($286.32).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

