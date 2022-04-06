LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.75.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $101.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average of $96.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after buying an additional 389,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,372,000 after purchasing an additional 203,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,192,000 after purchasing an additional 173,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,405,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.