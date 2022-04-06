M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.07

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.07 and last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 946474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,104,000 after buying an additional 348,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,454 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 217,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,821,000 after acquiring an additional 61,599 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

