Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MGIC opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $888.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.36. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

