MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

MMD stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.54. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000.

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

