MAP Protocol Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $42.63 million and approximately $565,151.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.95 or 0.07361817 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,822.45 or 0.99782275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00053856 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

