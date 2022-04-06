MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.83

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.83 and last traded at $38.02, with a volume of 13079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

HZO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

