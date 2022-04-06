Mark C. Lindgren Sells 999 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ameren stock opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $95.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after buying an additional 180,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ameren by 38.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ameren by 1,294.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 126,228 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameren by 796.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 39,564 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

