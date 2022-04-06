Maro (MARO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.05 Million

Maro (MARO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Maro has a market cap of $53.85 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Maro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

