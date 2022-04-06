Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s previous close.

MQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

