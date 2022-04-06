Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.86. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

