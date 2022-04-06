Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 6th (NASDAQ:JMACU)

Maxpro Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JMACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 6th. Maxpro Capital Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ JMACU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000.

