mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.70.

A number of analysts have commented on MDF shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of mdf commerce stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.05. 83,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of C$2.99 and a 12 month high of C$13.40. The stock has a market cap of C$134.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.96.

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that mdf commerce will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

